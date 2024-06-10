Eminence Capital LP Invests $60.71 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,499,112 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $60,714,000. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.27% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,662 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in SEA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.39. 1,560,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $74.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,463.40 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

