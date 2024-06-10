Eminence Capital LP Purchases New Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 454,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,000. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.54% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

SIX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 224,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,276. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

