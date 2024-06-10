Eminence Capital LP Sells 7,509 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group accounts for about 2.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 1.28% of Performance Food Group worth $137,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 195,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,258. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

