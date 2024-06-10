Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE EDR opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 1,642,970 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.01 per share, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,240,759.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,178. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

