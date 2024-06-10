Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) is Harspring Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group comprises about 12.1% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Enstar Group worth $51,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ESGR traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.67. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $229.57 and a 1-year high of $318.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.72 and a 200 day moving average of $290.53.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.