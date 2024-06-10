Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,213,000 after purchasing an additional 969,199 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,151. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

