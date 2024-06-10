Enzi Wealth Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Enzi Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $492.41. 3,457,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,694. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $493.53. The company has a market capitalization of $446.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

