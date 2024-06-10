Enzi Wealth Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Enzi Wealth decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 2,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,128,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $280,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 249,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.69 on Monday, reaching $173.79. The stock had a trading volume of 50,776,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,093,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.20. The company has a market cap of $554.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,248 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

