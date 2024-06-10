Enzi Wealth Lowers Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Enzi Wealth reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,929 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 17.1% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Enzi Wealth owned approximately 1.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $35,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,528,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JHMM stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,582. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

