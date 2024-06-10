Enzi Wealth Trims Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Enzi Wealth reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $422.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

