EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.71

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $183.84 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000820 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001230 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001176 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,099,997,999 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

