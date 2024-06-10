Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $81.53 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $81.53 million and $613,389.34 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,537.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.00676126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00114487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00038183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.88 or 0.00255802 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00078909 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,739,701 coins and its circulating supply is 75,740,970 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

