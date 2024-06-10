Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,784 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,288 shares of company stock worth $918,830. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 961,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

