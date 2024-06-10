EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.38

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 35319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
EVE Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.