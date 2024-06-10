EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.38

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEXGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 35319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

EVE Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of EVE by 3,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EVE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EVE by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Stories

