Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 251,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 895,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $59,586.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,517 shares in the company, valued at $644,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,242.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,722,240 shares of company stock worth $60,545,857. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

