FDM Group (LON:FDM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

FDM Group Trading Down 2.9 %

LON:FDM opened at GBX 405 ($5.19) on Thursday. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 721 ($9.24). The firm has a market cap of £441.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 375.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 401.56.

FDM Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,729.73%.

Insider Transactions at FDM Group

About FDM Group

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £498.42 ($638.59). In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown purchased 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £8,648.01 ($11,080.09). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £498.42 ($638.59). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,392 shares of company stock worth $1,014,637. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

