Fetch.ai Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.75 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $180.66 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00046519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

