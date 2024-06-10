First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
First Community Stock Performance
FCCO opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $123.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. First Community has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
