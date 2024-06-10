First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

First Community Stock Performance

FCCO opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $123.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. First Community has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

About First Community

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Community by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Community by 18.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

