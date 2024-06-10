Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) CFO Sells $1,027,800.00 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in FOX by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 62,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FOX by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 471,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 219,315 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.