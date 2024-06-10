Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.32

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.27, with a volume of 18687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,265,000 after acquiring an additional 681,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 128,148 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,980,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,916.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.