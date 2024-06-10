Freshford Capital Management LLC Invests $17.11 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 305,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,000. 10x Genomics comprises 2.8% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,549,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,735,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,148,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. 351,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

