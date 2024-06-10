FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Trading Up 4.8%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.06. 320,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 995,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price objective on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIP

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $828.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 39.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.