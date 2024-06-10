Future Fund LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Future Fund LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. 13,932,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,451,894. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

