Future Fund LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.9% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,371,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

