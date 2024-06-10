Gaimin Price Reaches $0.0029 (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Gaimin has a total market cap of $19.55 million and $1.02 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00317912 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $552,876.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

