GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

NYSE JOB opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GEE Group news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

