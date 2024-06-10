General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $209.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

GE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.66. 1,285,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.28. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

