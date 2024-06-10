Gernot Wober Sells 40,000 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$42,400.00.

Gernot Wober also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Gernot Wober bought 112,600 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$119,356.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Gernot Wober sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Gernot Wober sold 107,500 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$105,350.00.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of DSV stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.33. The company had a trading volume of 392,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89. Discovery Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DSV

About Discovery Silver

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.