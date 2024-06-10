Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 12.6% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH owned about 0.13% of Global Payments worth $44,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

