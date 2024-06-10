Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Sempra comprises about 0.7% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Sempra by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Sempra by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SRE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,062. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

