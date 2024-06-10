Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 28,254 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,986 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,463 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 5,091,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 428,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 2,363,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 42.96%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.