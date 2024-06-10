Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,673 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

