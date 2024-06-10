Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New $987,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,963,652 shares of company stock worth $424,013,419. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,128. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.70 and a 200 day moving average of $224.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

