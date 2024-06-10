Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,735. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.61 and a 200 day moving average of $268.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,042 shares of company stock valued at $134,777,415. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

