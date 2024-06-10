Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $327,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 190.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 48.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.13.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.28. 1,702,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,551. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,207 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

