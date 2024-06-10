Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $817,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,086,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,284,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after acquiring an additional 432,594 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 225,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.15. 296,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average is $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,096 shares of company stock valued at $314,659,958 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

