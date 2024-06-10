Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. 1,694,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

