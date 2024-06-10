Gregg J. Felton Purchases 34,139 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Altus Power Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Altus Power stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.19. 570,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $12,589,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in Altus Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 96,687 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 678,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPS. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

