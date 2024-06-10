Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $146.50

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146.50 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 146.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 2166487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138 ($1.77).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 6.2 %

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £325.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

