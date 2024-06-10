GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.85.

GXO opened at $49.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,485 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after acquiring an additional 698,180 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

