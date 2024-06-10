Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $111,152.94 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $111,152.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,311,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,309,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Performance

HGTY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 107,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,919. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.78. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

