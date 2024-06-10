Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $111,152.94 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 11,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $111,152.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,311,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,309,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Stock Performance
HGTY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 107,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,919. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.78. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
