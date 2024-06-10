Hanesbrands’ (HBI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 768,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 209,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

