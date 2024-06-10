Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 152,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 69,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

