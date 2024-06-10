Harspring Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Harspring Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises makes up 3.9% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,765,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after purchasing an additional 744,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. 251,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,279. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

