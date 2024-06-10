HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman Sells 2,080 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stephen Neeleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00.
Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
