HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman Sells 2,080 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Neeleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HQY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

