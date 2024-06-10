Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $131,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $282.22.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

