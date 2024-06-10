Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.59

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 6377150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.
Hertz Global Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.