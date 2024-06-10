Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Sells $975,500.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of HPE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,432,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,455,583. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

