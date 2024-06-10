HGI Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Apartment Investment and Management comprises 0.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 401,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 678,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.34. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

