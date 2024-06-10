HGI Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,459 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for about 2.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,298,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

